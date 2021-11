Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai says he hopes Kyrie Irving, "gets vaccinated as soon as possible," but doesn't know if that will happen or if he'll ever return to the team. Tsai told ESPN he wasn't sure if Irving would ever play again and maintained that his star point guard had to be vaccinated to play for the Nets again. New York has a strict vaccine mandate that prevents Irving from playing while unvaccinated. Tsai added he hadn't spoken to Irving since the Nets made the decision on October 12 not to have him with the team until he can comply with New York's COVID-19 mandate.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO