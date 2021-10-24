CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State Police Release Information About This Morning's Deadly Crash That Closed I-70

This morning, at 9:50, Indiana State Police dispatchers began receiving 911 calls about a serious crash involving at least two semis on I-70 near SR 267 in Plainfield. When first responders arrived they located three semis with damage and one passenger vehicle.

A driver of one of the semis was unresponsive, he was pronounced deceased on the scene. Another semi-driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the passenger car received minor injuries. 

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists determined:

  • The driver of an eastbound semi-tractor trailer lost control in a construction cross-over, jackknifed and crashed through the concrete barrier wall.
  • A westbound semi-tractor trailer then struck the jackknifed semi head-on.
  • A trailer being pulled by a third semi-tractor received minor damage and a passenger car got caught up in the wreckage. 

All lanes of westbound I-70 were closed and remain closed at this time. The eastbound lanes were also closed for a short time, however, one eastbound lane is open at this time. Emergency personnel on the scene expect the westbound lanes to be closed for several more hours for clean-up. 

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, there was heavy rain in the area at the time of the collision that could have contributed.

