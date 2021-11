Valorant Patch 3.08 has just released, and with it comes the changes that come with every patch. Bug fixes, content add-ons, and more. While this Patch was not nearly as big as some in the past, it serves more as a warm-up for the changes that are to come in the Patch that will launch along with the next Act. With all of that in mind, here are the three biggest changes in Valorant Patch 3.08.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO