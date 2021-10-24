CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday Night

By Justin Grasso
 9 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for the second time on Sunday night. After taking on their first loss of the 2021-2022 NBA season in a tight matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers will now face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Without Ben Simmons around the team, the 76ers will continue will to roll with second-year guard Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup. And as Shake Milton continues to miss time due to a sprained ankle, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers will likely continue to experiment with Furkan Korkmaz at point guard.

In addition to the Sixers' lack of depth at the point guard position, they'll also be thin at center as well. Andre Drummond, who suffered an ankle sprain recently, was listed as doubtful heading into the matchup. On Sunday morning, Doc Rivers confirmed the second unit wouldn't have the veteran backup on the floor for the game.

Also, Sixers' starting center Joel Embiid has been dealing with knee soreness after making contact with a member of the New Orleans Pelicans during Tuesday night's matchup, Therefore, his minutes will likely be monitored if he plays on Sunday as the Sixers want to make sure he stays healthy long-term.

Plan on tuning in to watch the shorthanded Sixers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Paycom Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thunder TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Thunder Listen: The Sports Animal 98.1

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Sixers -8

Moneyline: PHI -350, OKC +275

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

