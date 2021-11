Mason Mount hit a hat-trick as Chelsea hammered 10-man Norwich 7-0 to cement top spot in the Premier League.Chelsea youth products Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James set the tone with first-half goals as the Blues ran riot at Stamford Bridge.England left-back Ben Chilwell then drilled in his fourth goal in five games for club and country, Max Aarons put through his own net and the Canaries had Ben Gibson sent off for two yellow cards.Mount converted an 85th-minute penalty at the second attempt, failing with his first effort only to be reprieved as Tim Krul moved prematurely off his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO