2 Georgia Bulldogs taken in NFL mock draft, including 1 to Atlanta

Georgia set a school record during the 2021 NFL draft when it had nine Bulldogs selected, breaking its previous record of eight players (2002, 2013).

This year, Georgia will look to break that record again and send double-digit players into the NFL.

PFF recently released its 2022 NFL mock draft and had two Georgia Bulldogs going in the first round.

One, defensive lineman Jordan Davis, stays in-state and goes to the Atlanta Falcons with the 12th pick.

DL Jordan Davis: No. 12 to the Falcons

Jordan Davis (99) celebrates vs. South Carolina. Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

From PFF:

Find me 15 better college football players than Jordan Davis. You can’t. People will push back on him being a top-10 or even a top-20 pick because he’s a defensive tackle/nose tackle who doesn’t play that flashy 3-tech pass-rushing style that gets you drafted high at that position. But here’s the thing: This guy plays like Thanos vs. Thor, Captain America and Ironman in “Avengers: Endgame.” Throw your best at him, throw multiple people at him — it doesn’t matter. He’s bigger, he’s stronger, and he deserves to be one of the top players chosen in this class.

WR George Pickens: No. 31 to the Ravens

George Pickens (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

From PFF: