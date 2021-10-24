CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Georgia Bulldogs taken in NFL mock draft, including 1 to Atlanta

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AubZI_0cbNochT00

Georgia set a school record during the 2021 NFL draft when it had nine Bulldogs selected, breaking its previous record of eight players (2002, 2013).

This year, Georgia will look to break that record again and send double-digit players into the NFL.

PFF recently released its 2022 NFL mock draft and had two Georgia Bulldogs going in the first round.

One, defensive lineman Jordan Davis, stays in-state and goes to the Atlanta Falcons with the 12th pick.

DL Jordan Davis: No. 12 to the Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEka8_0cbNochT00
Jordan Davis (99) celebrates vs. South Carolina. Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

From PFF:

Find me 15 better college football players than Jordan Davis. You can’t.

People will push back on him being a top-10 or even a top-20 pick because he’s a defensive tackle/nose tackle who doesn’t play that flashy 3-tech pass-rushing style that gets you drafted high at that position.

But here’s the thing: This guy plays like Thanos vs. Thor, Captain America and Ironman in “Avengers: Endgame.” Throw your best at him, throw multiple people at him — it doesn’t matter. He’s bigger, he’s stronger, and he deserves to be one of the top players chosen in this class.

WR George Pickens: No. 31 to the Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DK0s7_0cbNochT00
George Pickens (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

From PFF:

Prior to his unfortunate ACL tear in spring practice this offseason, Pickens was on track for WR1 status. His 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame brought NFL athleticism and strength. Pickens’ stock is up in the air at this point since we haven’t seen him post-injury. If he can get back to the player he was as a freshman and sophomore, he’ll be a Round 1 talent.

Comments / 0

#Bulldogs#Atlanta#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Dl Jordan Davis#The Falcons From Pff#3 Tech#Wr#Acl
