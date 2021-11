Quick take: Caden Esquivel kicked a 26-yard field goal in overtime to lift Madison over Brandeis 24-21 in a season-sustaining victory Saturday afternoon at Heroes Stadium. “Every game’s a big game, but when you get to this point of the year, those losses really matter,” Madison coach Blaine Pederson said. “If you can avoid them, it gives you an opportunity to be in the playoffs. We’re not there yet, but we’re a step closer.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO