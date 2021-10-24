CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stormy weather later tonight

By Katie Donovan
WLWT 5
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll be quiet through the last...

www.wlwt.com

KDVR.com

Rain, snow showers, expected Tuesday

Temperatures will stay in the 40s on Tuesday, and the unsettled weather pattern will stay in place with scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WKBW-TV

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the S.Tier tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus county from 8PM this evening -11AM Wednesday. Generally a couple inches possible with localized amounts between 3-5" in most persistent snow. McKean county in Pennsylvania could see up to 3". Expect slippery roads and poor visibility from time to time.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Weather Advisory from 8 pm tonight to 11 am Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 pm Tuesday evening to 11 am Wednesday morning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Lake effect snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Plan on slippery road conditions. The morning commute could be challenging for motorists on Wednesday.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Clouds increase tonight, then colder

PLEASANT FALL DAY: The sky is mostly sunny across most of Alabama this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s, although some North Alabama communities are in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase tonight as a wave of low pressure forms to the south, and tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy, colder day with temperatures having a hard time reaching the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
wyandottedaily.com

Clear, cool weather for Election Day; temperatures to dip to 33 tonight

The Election Day forecast is clear and cool weather, with a high near 46, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will dip to 33 degrees tonight, making it a good day to bring in or cover any sensitive plants still outdoors. Parts of the metropolitan area are under a...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Flurries, sprinkles diminish as temps plummet tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown. Snowflakes and raindrops are disappearing tonight as temperatures drop to sub-freezing levels. It remains chilly tomorrow and the day afterward. Then, higher temps arrive in time for the weekend and the end of Daylight Saving Time (no “S”). Remember to bring pets and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA

