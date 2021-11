We are getting close to Kyle Allen time. That should make Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera happy. I think Rivera has been dying to play Allen since Washington traded for him in March 2020. Allen is the only quarterback on the roster that Rivera truly went out of his way to pursue, trading a fifth-round pick to Carolina to get him, despite the presence of an owner-approved No. 1 pick, Dwayne Haskins. Taylor Heinicke was in the cupboard. They signed Ryan Fitzpatrick, yes, but probably only because Allen was not fully recovered from ankle surgery.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO