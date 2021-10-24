CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shootout At West Philadelphia Gas Station Leaves 2 In Critical Condition, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 9 days ago

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Two people, including a 21-year-old, are in critical condition after a shooting outside a West Philadelphia gas station. The incident happened in the 5600 block of Walnut Street around 5:08 p.m.

Philadelphia police said both victims were shot once. The first victim, the 21-year-old was shot in the neck. The second victim, a male, was hit in the chest. Authorities did not give an age for the second victim.

Both arrived at the hospital in a private car.

Store manager Didarul Maksud told CBS3 he heard between 15 and 20 gunshots.

“I was just helping with a customer, and suddenly I hear the sound of shooting. My customer then ran out,” he told Eyewitness News. “I saw one guy just standing with a gun and shooting in this direction.”

The shooting is still under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

