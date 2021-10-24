Virus cases, hospitalizations decline in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are continuing to decline as the latest wave of the coronavirus appears to be waning, according to data from state health officials.

The State reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is cautioning that, “we cannot let our guard down.”

“The combination of vaccinations and masking, along with other safety protocols, is the only way we will see a sustained decrease that will eventually end this pandemic,” the agency said over social media. “And therefore we must all remain dedicated to getting fully vaccinated and wearing a mask when indicated.”

From Oct. 16 to 22, South Carolina had 6,651 new cases of COVID-19 reported by DHEC and 245 COVID-related deaths. Two weeks ago, the state had almost double the number of new cases.

The percent of positive virus tests was about 5.4.