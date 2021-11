PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday is Election Day, but political experts say many people won’t bother to vote. There are 8.7 million registered voters in Pennsylvania, and nearly seven million of them voted a year ago for president. This year, maybe three million will vote. “It will be a very low turnout election, partly because these off-year elections tend to be low turnout anyway. And the other piece of it is, a lot of Americans are just exhausted by politics right now,” University of Pittsburgh professor Kristin Kanthak said. Kanthak, a political science professor, is predicting a turnout of under 30 percent,...

