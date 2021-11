The Boston Red Sox had a good run in the Postseason. But the Houston Astros are too talented and the bat are too hot to contain. They put up 5 runs and pitcher Luis Garcia came ready pitching 5.2 shutout innings. The bullpen was also strong and had a major part in the shutout to close the ALCS. The Houston Astros now wait for the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves. Catch the highlights above.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO