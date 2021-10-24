High-flying Knicks hope to continue 3-point barrage

Defense carried the Knicks to the fourth seed last season, and offense was their downfall in the playoffs.

For this campaign, New York is seemingly following through on its plan to generate more points and shots, specifically 3-pointers. It was evident in the Knicks’ record-breaking 3-point fest last week in Orlando.

Tom Thibodeau said the goal is to shoot between 37 and 40 treys per game, which seemed unrealistic considering they averaged just 30 last season. But the opening two games of this season has given credence to the possibility, as a quicker pace and the acquisition of Evan Fournier had served its purpose heading into Sunday’s rematch against the Magic.

The Knicks obliterated their record Friday for single-game 3-pointers with 24, which was accomplished on 54 attempts. Last season, the Knicks played with a style that reinforced Tom Thibodeau’s reputation as a defensive-oriented coach whose offense is more structured and slow. They ranked first in points allowed, but last in pace, 27th in 3-point attempts and 26th in points scored.

It’s way too early to draw and conclusions, but the Knicks were leading the NBA in scoring and 3-point attempts heading into Sunday.

“We were at 30 attempts last year. The league average was 35. We wanted to be above that,” Thibodeau said. “Our goal was 37 to 40 attempts per game. But we wanted them to be the right ones. We don’t want them jacking up any old 3 where the guys aren’t ready to get an offensive rebound or get back.”

The 3-point explosion Friday prompted Immanuel Quickley to predict would again break the record.

“We’ll see (how many 3-pointers we can get to),” the backup guard said. “I think we’re in for a real fun season.”

Quickley should be among the benefactors of green-light basketball, but Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker were acquired specifically for the purpose of scoring more points. In the opening two games, Walker was more of an afterthought but Fournier averaged 25 points while hoisting an amazing 11 3-pointers per game.

The schedule should also help the Knicks. They drew two early games against the Magic, among the NBA’s worst teams and noncompetitive in the first game. Fournier played seven seasons in Orlando and saw the tanking writing on the wall before he was traded mid last season.

“It’s definitely gonna take them time (for the Magic) to figure it out,” Fournier said. “And yeah, it’s not my problem anymore.”

Now Fournier’s new team is giving him a good chance at the playoffs and 3-point opportunities galore.

CENTER SHUFFLE

Taj Gibson played 12 scoreless minutes as the backup center Sunday after missing the opening two games following the birth of his child.

Mitchell Robinson still started at center and was solid with 10 points and three blocks. He also hurt his ankle Sunday but continued to play.

“I just tweaked it a little bit,” he said.

With Gibson’s return, Jericho Sims was squeezed out of the rotation. Nerlens Noel remained out with knee soreness. He missed the entirety of preseason because of the injury.

LUKA THE G LEAGUER

Don’t count on former first-round pick Luka Samanic joining the Knicks anytime soon.

Samanic signed a two-way contract “for the Westchester team,” according to Thibodeau, who didn’t sound enthusiastic about the possibility of a call-up.

“We’ll get a look at him once they (the G League team) gets going,” he said.

Samanic was drafted 19th overall by the Spurs in 2019 but was waived following two disappointing seasons.