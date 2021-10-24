CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Plane from NY to LA makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 9 days ago
An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin.

An official with the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison says plane landed without incident about 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin. The passengers and crew evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Officials say there were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew. A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles. The runway was closed for approximately five minutes. American Airlines is holding the plane in Madison until it can be inspected.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

