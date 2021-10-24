CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

'Everything is going to count' as Clemson evaluates QB situation this week

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVgyo_0cbNkdRM00

A day after making a brief change at quarterback, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expanded on his thoughts regarding where the Tigers are at the position heading into Saturday’s game against Florida State.

Swinney again alluded to a competition between D.J. Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh this week, reiterating both will be evaluated during practice before a final decision is made on a starter.

“Every day will be an evaluation,” Swinney said Sunday. “We’ll run somebody out there first on Saturday. We’ll all wait and find out how the week goes because everything is going to count.”

Uiagalelei had the first multi-interception game of his career in Clemson’s 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh. The first one came in the red zone on the Tigers’ second possession while the second turned into a pick-six when his shovel pass intended for Kobe Pace fell into the lap of Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who went 50 yards the other way to give the Panthers their first two-score lead.

Uiagalelei was benched afterward for two series. Phommachanh led the Tigers to their first points of the second half on his first possession, though he finished just 3 of 7 passing for 23 yards. Two of those completions came on third down to move the chains.

Meanwhile, Uiagalelei finished just 12 of 25 through the air, the third time he’s completed fewer than half of his passes in the last four games. With Clemson trailing 27-10 early in the fourth quarter, Uiagalelei was reinserted and led a five-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that he capped with a 6-yard run.

“He did show a lot of moxie coming back in,” Swinney said. “Put yourself in that situation. You’ve got the whole world watching. How you going to handle it? How are you going to respond? I thought he showed a lot of courage and a lot of guts.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cbNkdRM00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
FOX Sports

Clemson QB: Uiagalelei vs Phommachanh compete to start

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn't anticipate a midseason quarterback competition to determine who'll start at one of the team's most stable positions the past decade. The Tigers (4-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will spend this week evaluating starter D.J. Uiagalelei and backup Taisun Phommachanh to see...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#Tigers#Panthers#Clemson Variety Frame
CharlotteObserver.com

Clemson’s QB situation has changed quite a bit. Here’s what to expect down the stretch

Clemson backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has seen his playing time tick upward the past two games. Against Syracuse two weeks ago, he played one snap before extending his work to two drives against Pitt over the weekend. Phommachanh began his time Saturday picking up back-to-back first downs during a drive that ended with a field goal. When starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei got back in two series later, however, he scored a touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei struggles, ‘Everybody’s got to weather the storm’

Clemson football suffered its third loss on the season, falling 27-17 at No. 23 Pittsburgh. While the Tigers’ defense did all it could to contain Heisman candidate Kenny Pickett and a high-powered passing attack, the Clemson offense sputtered out again. Looking for a spark in the third quarter, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney benched D.J. Uiagalalei after a pick six on a shovel pass. Redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh came on to lead a scoring drive before stalling on a three-and-out that led to Uiagalelei’s return.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy