Bill Charlap Announces New Blue Note Album, ‘Street Of Dreams’

By Tim Peacock
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy Award winning pianist Bill Charlap returns to Blue Note Records with Street of Dreams, a sublime new album featuring his revered trio with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington. Charlap has revealed another new track from the album with today’s release of the trio’s stunning ballad performance...

Paste Magazine

Boy Harsher Announce New Album, The Runner

Electronic music duo Boy Harsher have always drawn from film as a source of inspiration for both their sound and visuals, with members Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller first meeting in film school. The daring darkwave musicians will now complete the next logical step by releasing a movie of their own, a move spurred on by the loneliness of the pandemic and Matthews’ multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Today (Oct. 19), the duo announced their forthcoming album The Runner (Jan. 21, Nude Club/City Slang), which will serve as the soundtrack to a short horror film written and directed by them.
MUSIC
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch the Go-Go’s Perform at Rock Hall 2021 Induction Ceremony

The Go-Go’s were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. The band accepted the honor from Drew Barrymore at tonight’s ceremony. During her induction speech, Barrymore called the Go-Go’s her “heroes” before wrapping herself in towels and applying facial cream to recreate the look from the Beauty and the Beat cover. The Go-Go’s then performed “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and “We Got the Beat” Watch it all go down below.
MUSIC
Popculture

Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Paul McCartney & Bruce Springsteen Help Raise $77.5 For The Robin Hood Foundation

Wednesday night's (October 20th) Robin Hood Foundation benefit at New York’s Javits Center raised a whopping $77.5 million, according to Rolling Stone. Paul McCartney received a special award for his work back in 2001 in putting together The Concert For New York City at Madison Square Garden and was among a who's who of notables attending the event.
CHARITIES
ABC News

Alicia Keys announces new double album 'Keys'

Alicia Keys has a double treat for her fans. The 15-time Grammy winner announced Tuesday she is dropping a two-album set which she says is "coming soon." "My new album, 'Keys,' will have two types of songs," she said in an Instagram video. The first album, "Originals," which Keys produced, features "laid back piano vibes."
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift and more announced as presenters for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the performers and presenters for its 2021 induction ceremony. Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Dr. Dre, Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett, Drew Barrymore and other stars will be on hand to celebrate the new inductees.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Francis Dunnery announces new studio album

Former It Bites frontman Francis Dunnery will release a brand new studio album, The Big Purple Castle, next month. The album, which Dunnery has begun pushing on his social media channels, will be an Enhanced Digital Release and will be available from November 6. "This is not a normal release,"...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Bryan Adams Exits Tina Turner Rock Hall Tribute After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Bryan Adams made a last-minute exit from Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. A representative for Adams, who was expected to join H.E.R. to perform “It’s Only Love” in honor of inductee Tina Turner, confirmed to Billboard that the Canadian-born rocker had tested positive and is “fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all.” No other details were available about when Adams — who originally duetted with Turner on the 1985 single — was diagnosed or when he dropped out of the show. Keith Urban took Adams’ place in the performance segment, which also included Mickey Guyton singing “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and Christina Aguilera, in a Turner T-shirt, delivering “Nutbush City Limits.” Angela Bassett, who won an Academy Award for portraying Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, inducted Turner, who accepted via a short video from her current residence in Sweden. It was Turner’s second induction into the Rock Hall. She also entered in 1991 with ex-husband Ike Turner. The Rock Hall inductions were filmed by HBO and will be aired starting Nov. 20. This story first appeared on Billboard.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson Stuns With Virtuosic ‘Natural Woman’ During Carole King’s Rock Hall Induction

After Taylor Swift inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and a loving speech, the stage turned over to some of King’s indelible songs. The inductee first introduced Jennifer Hudson, who turned in a powerful performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which King co-wrote with Gerry Goffin. Originally a hit for Aretha Franklin in 1967, the song was a standout of the 2021 Franklin musical biopic Respect, in which Hudson starred. (King and Hudson also co-wrote the original song “Here I Am [Singing My Way Home]”...
MUSIC
asapland.com

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth: Wiz Khalifa Biography, Career, Net Worth, Assets

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth – Wiz Khalifa (Cameron Jibril Thomas) Biography, Personal Life, Career, Net Worth, Assets:. Wiz Khalifa Net Worth – Biography, Personal Life, Career, Total Assets: Wiz Khalifa is a very popular hip hop singer and rapper of the United States of America. Wiz Khalifa’s birth name is Cameron Jubril Thomas. Wiz Khalifa is one of the best sellers of music albums in the United States. He does Studio Albums, Collaborative Albums, Television Shows and Films also.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

After inducting her into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Taylor Swift is now Carole King’s “professional granddaughter”

After skipping a full-on ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Gala returned in full force to Cleveland, OH on Saturday night, ushering in three long-deserving female acts in the same night: Carole King, Tina Turner and The Go-Go’s. Taylor Swift had the honor of opening the ceremony by inducting King, who’s been a huge musical influence on her.
CELEBRITIES
q106fm.com

Wolf Alice announces deluxe version of ‘﻿Blue Weekend’﻿ album

Wolf Alice has announced a deluxe version of the band’s new album, Blue Weekend. The expanded set will be released October 29. Along with the original album, the deluxe issue includes a series of live performances dubbed “The Pool Sessions.”. Blue Weekend, the third Wolf Alice album, was released in...
MUSIC
Variety

The Go-Go’s Recall Night of Tailing Queen’s Freddie Mercury, Tease Surprises Ahead of Rock Hall of Fame Induction

On the eve of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 induction ceremony, several honorees — The Go-Go’s, LL Cool J and “the Black Godfather” Clarence Avant — gathered to celebrate the unveiling of an inductee signature panel that will live on display in the Hall long after the gala ends. The short ceremony, which took place in the Hall’s main concourse, hosted a crowd of trustees, previous inductees including Heart bassist Steve Fossen, and family members of Randy Rhoads, Billy Preston, The Everly Brothers, Gil Scott- Heron, Sam Moore and more. While traditionally held outside, the event...
CELEBRITIES

