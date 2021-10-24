CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Michael Tyler dies aged 59

KXLY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Michael Tyler has died at the age of 59. The actor, who famously played Gunther in the sitcom ‘Friends’, passed away peacefully at home in Los Angeles on Sunday (24.10.21) morning, a statement from his manager said. James had been diagnosed with advance prostate cancer in 2018 which...

www.kxly.com

