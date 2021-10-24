CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Oneida Nation reacts to Washington team's name change

Herbie Verschmelt
8d ago

Heaven forbid we honor Native Americans. What about the Vikings? Or the Chiefs? How about the Cowboys, or the Buccaneers? Today's snowflakes can be offended by just about anything.. pretty sad

Rodney Shaha
8d ago

I always took it as a name of honor.who would name their team after someone that they did not respect and admire ?

Brian Maves
8d ago

The name Redskins was made by a full blooded Native as a thing of pride. Protesters need to be better informed before they protest.

