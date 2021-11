Tenacity has a new name: Dylan. Larkin. The Red Wings aren’t messing around anymore. Following his first practice since his suspension, captain Dylan Larkin had this to say:. “You see it out on the ice — we have each other’s backs. We’re going to have to continue to keep doing that and we’re going to continue to get a little smarter and not let it get us off our game, but enough is enough with teams pushing us around. We have to stand up for ourselves.”

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO