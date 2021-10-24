VIP tidbits: MBB exhibition notes, analysis

In early-October, we sat down with associate head coach Mike Schwartz for an in-depth analysis of Tennessee’s scholarship personnel. “Kennedy Chandler is a really dynamic speed guard who makes everyone on the court better because of his ability to get where he wants to go with the ball. He’s very unselfish. He thinks pass, which is great, and he can really score the ball. But he still plays with that old-school point guard mentality. He likes to put pressure on the defense and create easy opportunities for others. Obviously, that’s something coach Barnes loves. Kennedy is very fast in transition and is going to allow us to do things we haven’t done as much since Jordan Bone was here—play off more ball screens, play in more space and play with more dribble because he’s that good with it.

