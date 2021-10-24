VIP tidbits: MBB exhibition notes, analysis

Here’s a look towards this week’s recruiting visits and other news. This list will be updated throughout the week. **Adem Bona, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound center from Prolific (CA) Prep, trips to UCLA this weekend (Oct. 22-24) for his third official visit. Bona has already taken official visits to Kansas (Sept....
The impact of having a home-field advantage has never shined brighter than it did during Kentucky Football’s two program-changing wins over Florida and LSU earlier this season. The voice of the Big Blue Nation played a legitimate role in the outcomes of both games, something that wasn’t possible at all in 2020 due to the pandemic. John Calipari and the Kentucky Men’s Basketball squad felt the absence of fans in arenas throughout all of the 2020-21 season.
Location St. Louis, Mo. (Chaifetz Arena) Saint Louis opens its exhibition season on Tuesday night when it welcomes fellow Jesuit institution Rockhurst to Chaifetz Arena. Game time is set for 7 p.m. The Billikens are coming off a 2020-21 campaign that saw them post a 14-7 overall record and a...
Kentucky should handily beat Kentucky Wesleyan when the two vastly different programs match up against each other this Friday night at Rupp Arena. It’ll be one of two exhibition games on the 2021-22 schedule for Kentucky Men’s Basketball, and it will be an important one at that as a date with the Duke Blue Devils in gorgeous Madison Square Garden will take place in under two weeks’ time. Miles College will cap the second of two exhibitions on Nov. 5.
Nebraska shot a blistering 76 percent in the second half, pulling away from Peru State, 97-58, in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska used second-half runs of 16-2, 14-1 and 19-3 take control in the second half after leading by only eight at the break. NU was 22-of-29 from the floor in the final 20 minutes, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range.
BOONE — After a strong run saw them capture a Sun Belt Conference title and land a berth in the NCAA Tournament last season, this year’s Appalachian State men’s basketball team is looking to run it back and build on their accomplishments. Thanks to an extra year of eligibility from...
There’s a lot of Tech sports to talk about around this time of year. Naturally, football is the primary focus, but it’s nice to focus on other sports as well. The cross country team will be in South Bend for the ACC Championships as this article discusses. Both the men’s and women’s teams will be seeing action and their races will be carried by the ACC Network.
Forward- Kendall Brown (6-8 205 lbs FR) Kendall Brown comes to Baylor as a top 15 national recruit who many NBA Draft boards have projected as a first round pick. He has all the skills you are looking for in a wing. His athleticism is off the charts starting with a plus 40 inch vertical. He’s fast. He has a long wingspan. And he is versatile- he can guard any position, he can handle it, pass it and score.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — CBS Sports announced on Tuesday afternoon that three Saint Mary's Gaels Men's Basketball games within WCC play will be televised on CBS Sports Network. This ups the number of CBS Sports games for the Gaels to four for the 2021-22 season. Saint Mary's is scheduled to...
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – (Release) For the first time in eight years, Ole Miss will play in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament after beating Alabama, 1-0, Tuesday afternoon at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. Ole Miss rose victorious in a tightly contested battle, narrowly outshooting the Crimson Tide 14-12. The two sides were virtually deadlocked in every statistical category as Alabama bested the Rebs in corner kicks, 5-4. The Rebels came out of the blocks hot to start the match, immediately jumping on the offensive. Less than 11 minutes in, Molly Martin broke the ice, heading home Haleigh Stackpole's corner delivery to the far post to give Ole Miss an early lead.
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
SCOTT DREW: All the Big 12 coaches are excited to be backhere. Can't wait for the tournament. Won't be long. We'll have fans. Things are getting back to normal. As far as for our team and the upcoming season, I know there's been a lot of talk about the Big 12 in the future. The league is as good as it's ever been since 2014. KenPom analytics has had us the No. 1 league in the country. Last year 70% of our teams went to post-season.
It is time for another look around the world of college football as we gather some of the more intriguing tidbits from around the nation. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruiser punished the Florida defense by running past, over, and through the Gator defense for 287 yards and 3 Touchdowns in a 49-42 victory. In doing so, Davis-Price broke LSU running back Leonard Fournette’s single-game rushing record. Davis Price was a 4-star coming out of high school in 2019.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
FAYETTEVILLE – The much-anticipated opponent for Arkansas men’s basketball second exhibition game has been set. The Razorbacks, fresh off an NCAA Elite 8 finish last season, will host fellow NCAA Tournament team North Texas on Oct. 30 (Saturday). Tip-off is set for 4 pm. North Texas was the C-USA champion...
Wingspan: 7-6 Dain Dainja is oozing with potential. At 6-9 270 lbs with a 7-6 wingspan, Dainja has the size and skill that you love to see in bigs. He does a lot of things well and he loves the gym. As his body gets sculpted through work with Baylor strength coach Charlie Melton, he has the potential to be an all conference and NBA player.
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
In early-October, we sat down with associate head coach Mike Schwartz for an in-depth analysis of Tennessee’s scholarship personnel. “Kennedy Chandler is a really dynamic speed guard who makes everyone on the court better because of his ability to get where he wants to go with the ball. He’s very unselfish. He thinks pass, which is great, and he can really score the ball. But he still plays with that old-school point guard mentality. He likes to put pressure on the defense and create easy opportunities for others. Obviously, that’s something coach Barnes loves. Kennedy is very fast in transition and is going to allow us to do things we haven’t done as much since Jordan Bone was here—play off more ball screens, play in more space and play with more dribble because he’s that good with it.
Wingspan: 7-0 Jordan Turner is one of four gifted wings at Baylor who can guard multiple positions, rebound, hit 3s, block shots and facilitate offense. Strengths: He has good form on his jumper. He has potential to be a 50% from the field, 40% from 3 and 80% from the foul line player. He moves his feet well on defense and his long wingpsan gives him a shot to be an outstanding defender.
