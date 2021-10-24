Pumpkinmania returns to Lexington

The annual Pumpkinmania carving event at Transylvania University is back for its 11th year.

500 tickets were sold this year for pumpkin carvers to tackle the nearly 600 gourds waiting to be turned into Jack-o-lanterns.

On Monday, the spooky creations get their gleam in their eyes.

"It's not the same as the past couple of years. We're not doing our large trick-or-treating event but this is a great way to sort of bring what is now an 11-year-old tradition back and get those pumpkins back on the steps," said Megan Moloney, VP of Marketing and Communications for Transy. "This is one way for Transylvania to give back to our community. We have some great partners who have helped us do this."

Cleav's Family Market down in Bonnieville provided all the pumpkins. The pumpkins will be lit up this week on the steps of Old Morrison for everyone to check out.