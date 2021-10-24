CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mother, boyfriend arrested after skeletal remains along with 3 children found abandoned in SW Houston apartment

By Joel Leal, Trenton Hooker, Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 13 days ago

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletal Remains#Southwest Houston#Westpark Tollway#Provide Medical Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy