Mother, boyfriend arrested after skeletal remains along with 3 children found abandoned in SW Houston apartment

5 arrested in meth bust after child found alone on Texas highway
Five individuals have been arrested after a child was found walking alone on a Texas highway. All three children turned over into the care of child protective services, according to the Polk County Sheriffs Office.
Police officer shot in elbow, taken to hospital
A Riesel police officer was shot in the elbow and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest in Waco.
Bryan family pleads for answers to elderly woman's unsolved homicide
Local law enforcement needs the public's help in solving a vehicular homicide from the morning of Monday, July 26. Bryan police reported that they have exhausted most of their leads in this mystery, and are hoping for answers from the community.
Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' after 8 killed at Houston music festival
"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," said Fire Chief Samuel Peña at a news conference.
Police urge Killeen residents to lock vehicles after uptick in stolen weapons
The City of Killeen has seen a string of car burglaries where weapons have been stolen. The police department working to remind residents to store their guns properly and keep those vehicles locked.
EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people
“Safety has no profit,” said one expert, “so it tends to be the last thing in the budget.”
Multi-vehicle crash in Grimes County leaves one hospitalized, airlift required
The man crashed into a Ford F150 carrying a camper and was airlifted into a nearby hospital.
Texas DPS searching for missing 14-year-old, suspect out of Glenn Heights
Texas DPS has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson who was allegedly abducted from a school bus stop.
Temple firefighters respond to house fire believed to be caused by space heater
Temple firefighters believe an extension cord and space heater could be to blame for an early morning house fire.
College Station police isolate suspected shooter, treating incident as 'barricaded subject'
College Station police are stating that the suspected shooter has been isolated to one apartment and that they are working the incident as a "barricaded subject".
College Station police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting, standoff
Pfluger was reportedly offended by what the victim was wearing and shot him.
Temple police searching for suspect in armed robbery
Police said the suspect shown displayed a handgun before taking an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing on foot.
DPS: Suspected narcotics tossed out window during 2 county high-speed chase in central Texas
Four people led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase through two counties while throwing drugs out of the window, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Fatal weekend crash on FM 1179 leaves one dead, another hospitalized
DPS says Mario Juarez of Bryan was traveling eastbound on FM 1179 when he over-corrected and rolled his SUV.
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment complex, residents asked to shelter in place
College Station police are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 8175 Atlas Pear Drive.
Killeen police identify victim of fatal weekend shooting, marking 15th murder this year
An early Sunday morning shooting in Killeen has left one dead, another injured, police said.
DPS: Trooper causes two-vehicle crash in College Station
Both the trooper and the other driver were transported to Scott and White Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.
Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man
Tony Tomasek was last scene 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 207 N Wood Street in Gilmer.
Waco police searching for 47-year-old missing man
The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing 47-year-old man. Che Estrada was last seen two days ago wearing a light green short sleeve shirt, light gray hoodie, jeans, and brown boots.
Washington County Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 to find those responsible for death of 13-month-old
To submit an anonymous tip to Washington County Crime Stoppers click here or call them directly at 979-836-TIPS.
