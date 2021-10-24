CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF’s Big Kat Bryant ‘having fun’ again, records first multi-sack game

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLhfT_0cbNhrev00
UCF defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant puts pressure on Memphis quarterback Peter Parrish during the first half on Friday night. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel

Through the first four games of the season, UCF’s defense had recorded only two total sacks, including zero in back-to-back games to open the year.

The Knights, however, have brought more pressure to opposing quarterbacks as of late, recording 11 sacks in the past three games. Six of those came Friday night vs. Memphis.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant believes he figured out what changed for UCF’s defense.

“Just having fun,” Bryant said when asked about what is different. “That’s all it was. [In the] beginning of the season when I came in, it’s all about, ‘OK, you got to get sack; you got to get a sack.’”

Bryant said he had a conversation with his mother who told him to just “go out there and have fun.”

“So that’s what I did, and that’s what happened,” Bryant said.

The advice from his mother worked. Against the Tigers, the Auburn transfer recorded his first-career multi-sack game, getting two.

That helped to lead UCF posting six overall vs. Memphis, something the Knights hadn’t done since the 2018 Peach Bowl against then-Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and the SEC Tigers.

Now at UCF, Malzahn believes Friday’s game could be the start of a strong second half for Bryant.

“He’s been really close to a couple and it was good to see him finish that,” Malzahn said. “That just kind of probably broke it open for the next five games.”

That could bode well for the Knights (4-3) as they look to win at least two more games to achieve bowl eligibility.

“It’s just all about building,” Bryant said. “You’re going to have your ups and downs throughout the season, especially with the injuries. I think we probably have a much better team if we didn’t have the injuries.”

Bryant is referring to losing starting defensive tackle Kalia Davis (torn knee ligament) for the season, missing starting running back Isaiah Bowser (knee) for two weeks, not having starting wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (knee) for a third straight game and continuing to be without star quarterback Dillon Gabriel (broken left collarbone) for an undetermined amount of time. Starting defensive tackle Ricky Barber (knee) was able to play a full game after missing two weeks and being limited at Cincinnati on Oct. 16.

Barber, who is Bryant’s roommate, recorded four total tackles, three of which were solo while providing pressure up the middle.

“With [Davis] down, I knew he was going to step up and make plays,” Bryant said about Barber. “Just to have him out there, it felt good.”

Despite the injuries and a blowout to the third-ranked Bearcats a week ago, Bryant believes his team can build off those two negatives. The Knights already began doing so Friday against Memphis.

“Everybody knows what don’t kill you makes you stronger, so I feel like the lows really made us stronger,” Bryant said. “That loss last week made us stronger and we’re just going to continue to build off that.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

UCF football notebook: Return remains possible for Dillon Gabriel; updates on Jaylon Robinson, Matt Lee

Nearly two weeks since Gus Malzahn revealed that the team was hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel could return this season, the UCF coach said he is closer sharing to a specific answer regarding the possibility. “As soon as I find out something a little more concrete, I’ll be able to tell you,” Malzahn said Monday. “Right now it’s kind of the same status and we’ll see where that goes.” The ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Magic’s physical defensive posture key to starting win streak against Celtics

For the first time this season, the Orlando Magic held their opponent to less than 100 points. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley hopes to use Monday night’s road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves as a springboard going into Wednesday night vs. the Boston Celtics to begin a five-game homestand. “We set the tone for how we have to continue to play, especially in the third and fourth quarters,” ...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Dan Mullen could learn something from Mike Norvell: Take the heat like a man! | Commentary

It was on Saturday after getting clobbered by No. 1-ranked Georgia that Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen talked eloquently and emotionally about how he and his struggling team must now come together, grab the rope and start pulling in the same direction. “As the rope slips, you can either drop it or grab tight, hold on, dig in your heels and start pulling in the other direction,” Mullen ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

DP surprises, Windermere Prep wins tiebreaker in region golf play

At the beginning of the boys golf season, Dr. Phillips coach Jerry Updike told his players they could win state. He said Monday night his guys thought he was either joking or being overly optimistic. Not anymore. The Panthers were ranked No. 14 in Class 3A by the iWanamaker.com golf app going into Monday’s Region 3 meet at The Legends Course at Orange Lake. But they proved to be a team to ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Memphis, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

FHSAA swim and cross country meets bring out the best | Varsity Report

Three-time defending state champ Oviedo cruised to victory in last week’s Class 4A District 3 swimming and diving meet with junior Luca Oliva winning two individual events and the Lions’ depth proving to be overwhelming. But senior Sage Sungail of host Lake Brantley had arguably the best individual district performance among area swimmers with three victories. Sungail swam an area-leading time ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy