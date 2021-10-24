UCF’s Big Kat Bryant ‘having fun’ again, records first multi-sack game

UCF defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant puts pressure on Memphis quarterback Peter Parrish during the first half on Friday night. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel

Through the first four games of the season, UCF’s defense had recorded only two total sacks, including zero in back-to-back games to open the year.

The Knights, however, have brought more pressure to opposing quarterbacks as of late, recording 11 sacks in the past three games. Six of those came Friday night vs. Memphis.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant believes he figured out what changed for UCF’s defense.

“Just having fun,” Bryant said when asked about what is different. “That’s all it was. [In the] beginning of the season when I came in, it’s all about, ‘OK, you got to get sack; you got to get a sack.’”

Bryant said he had a conversation with his mother who told him to just “go out there and have fun.”

“So that’s what I did, and that’s what happened,” Bryant said.

The advice from his mother worked. Against the Tigers, the Auburn transfer recorded his first-career multi-sack game, getting two.

That helped to lead UCF posting six overall vs. Memphis, something the Knights hadn’t done since the 2018 Peach Bowl against then-Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and the SEC Tigers.

Now at UCF, Malzahn believes Friday’s game could be the start of a strong second half for Bryant.

“He’s been really close to a couple and it was good to see him finish that,” Malzahn said. “That just kind of probably broke it open for the next five games.”

That could bode well for the Knights (4-3) as they look to win at least two more games to achieve bowl eligibility.

“It’s just all about building,” Bryant said. “You’re going to have your ups and downs throughout the season, especially with the injuries. I think we probably have a much better team if we didn’t have the injuries.”

Bryant is referring to losing starting defensive tackle Kalia Davis (torn knee ligament) for the season, missing starting running back Isaiah Bowser (knee) for two weeks, not having starting wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (knee) for a third straight game and continuing to be without star quarterback Dillon Gabriel (broken left collarbone) for an undetermined amount of time. Starting defensive tackle Ricky Barber (knee) was able to play a full game after missing two weeks and being limited at Cincinnati on Oct. 16.

Barber, who is Bryant’s roommate, recorded four total tackles, three of which were solo while providing pressure up the middle.

“With [Davis] down, I knew he was going to step up and make plays,” Bryant said about Barber. “Just to have him out there, it felt good.”

Despite the injuries and a blowout to the third-ranked Bearcats a week ago, Bryant believes his team can build off those two negatives. The Knights already began doing so Friday against Memphis.

“Everybody knows what don’t kill you makes you stronger, so I feel like the lows really made us stronger,” Bryant said. “That loss last week made us stronger and we’re just going to continue to build off that.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com