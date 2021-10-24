CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
News 4 Buffalo
 9 days ago

A crew member says she has raised safety concerns in the past about the assistant director who authorities say unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin the prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a film set.

