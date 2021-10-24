Owensboro launches “War on Potholes”

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Street Department announced a “War on Potholes” initiative before the weather gets too cold.

The project will run from October 25 to November 5.

The public is being asked to call 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org to report potholes.

City crews will patch potholes starting on November 8 through November 19.

