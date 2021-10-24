CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

New 10-digit dialing for 516 numbers, walk in Jones Beach aid in suicide prevention fight

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eV9Wp_0cbNhh4t00

More than 2,000 people participated in the “Walk Out of the Darkness” event at Jones Beach State Park on Sunday to help raise money for suicide prevention.

The walk was hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I'm here because my daughter Anneleise McCain committed suicide in July 2012, four months before her 21st birthday, says Everett McCain. “It's something none of us saw coming.”

McCain from West Babylon and his cousin Tashana Small, like so many who participated, felt it was important to be there.

In 2019, John and Mary O’Shea lost their 18-year-old, Ryan, to suicide. They encourage others to stop the stigma and open the dialogue. They say the walk at Jones Beach is helping them heal and “get through the grief.”

Patchogue resident, Carolyn Hernandez, walked in memory of her 17-year-old daughter Jordan Brooks, who took her life in May.

“It’s just a horrible epidemic,” says Hernandez. “Parents really need to talk to their children and find out what’s going on in their lives.”

Ten-digit dialing began Sunday to support new National Suicide and Mental Health Crisis hotline. It is another step to help those in need of mental health support.

Residents with a 516 number will have to dial 10-digits, even when dialing another 516 number. The change is to make way for the new national hotline: 988.

Before this change, if someone needed help, they had to dial an 800 number. On Long Island many of those calls are answered by counselors at the Response Crisis Center in Stony Brook.

Crisis counselors feel the new 988 system will help to save lives.

For now, the hotline number remains at 1-800-273-TALK until July 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

MISSING KIDS FOUND: Two 11-year-old boys from Fort Greene found safe

Police reported Tuesday afternoon the two 11-year-old boys reported missing from Fort Greene have been found safe. Since Monday, police were searching for two missing 11-year-old boys, Ruben Rodriguez from Bronx and Jerome Jemmott from Brooklyn. Both had last been seen playing inside Fort Greene park Monday, police say.
BROOKLYN, NY
times-gazette.com

Out of the Darkness walk remembers Dani Leedy, shines light on suicide prevention

ASHLAND – Supporting mental health and preventing suicide was the focus of the annual North Central Ohio Out of the Darkness Walk, which took place Saturday morning at Freer Field. Suicide prevention:Suicide in Ohio: Ashland among counties below state average. How to help tips:Suicide prevention experts: What you say (and...
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
280living.com

Suicide prevention walk returns to Veterans Park

The Out of the Darkness Walk suicide prevention walk is back in person this year after being virtual last year. The walk, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will take place Sunday, Nov. 7, at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road. Registration begins at 1 p.m., and the event will last from 2:30-4 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
newspressnow.com

Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention held on Sunday

The annual Out of the Darkness Columbia Missouri Walk, hosted by the Missouri Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, was held Sunday at Stephens Lake Park. Volunteers from Columbia and across Mid-Missouri are joining the thousands of people who are gathering, in person and virtually, in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jones Beach
WIS-TV

Myrtle Beach hosts record-breaking walk promoting suicide prevention

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An event aiming to promote suicide prevention broke new records in the Grand Strand on Saturday. The annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” was held in Myrtle Beach, with organizers saying at least 350 people signed up this year. It’s now the largest suicide prevention walk ever to take place in Myrtle Beach, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Suffolk News-Herald

Suffolk walks to prevent suicide

Suffolk gathered on a sunny fall morning to walk for hope. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its fifth annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Oct. 23 at Bennett’s Creek Park. This walk is a time for the community to come together to raise awareness and bring hope to...
SUFFOLK, VA
cbslocal.com

Suicide Prevention Walks Taking Place Across US This Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Suicide prevention community walks will be held across the country and here in our area this weekend. They are part of the Out of the Darkness Movement, which began in 2004. The events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause and raise awareness about mental health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition to host Suicide Awareness Walk

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a Suicide Awareness Walk Saturday, November 5th at Noon at Thornton Park in Bedford. This annual event is for those who have lost loved ones or know someone who has dealt with loss. These individuals as well as those who struggle with mental illnesses are invited to join the coalition for the walk.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Blue Springs Examiner

Ten-digit dialing helps with setup of national suicide hot line

Everyone in Missouri area codes 816, 314, 417 and 660 is now required to dial 10 digits– the area code plus the local number – for all local calls. This is is preparation for the national suicide prevention lifeline – 988 –which goes into effect in July 2022. There are...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

New Survey Says Mental Health Is North Texas Parents’ Top Concern For Their Children

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas parents say mental health is their top concern for their children right now, according to results of a survey from the Center for Children’s Health, which is led by Cook Children’s. Researchers say it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic has added a considerable amount of stress for families. Half of all children, ages 6 to 17, have a caregiver who is concerned that the pandemic will have a negative impact on both their education and their mental health. “There’s an increase in children that are being diagnosed or have been told by a healthcare provider that they have...
KIDS
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
News 12

News 12

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy