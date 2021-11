The Bucs are looking to improve to 6-1 on Sunday against the Chicago Bears and Trey Downey and Len Martez were here to preview it for you on a new edition of Downey and Martez. Trey started off the preview explaining why the game against the Eagles was perfect to prep for this weekend’s games. The guys then examined the full injury reports of both the Bucs and the Bears and told you who each team would miss the most. Len then explained why he thinks one of the questionable Bears will suit up at Ray Jay.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO