Congress & Courts

Minority leader says he’ll attend session; war claims issue may dominate again

By Gerry Partido
pncguam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe war claims issue may again dominate the scheduled legislative session today — that is, if the legislature manages to have a quorum. Last week’s session was cut short after five Republican senators — Frank Blas Jr. Telo Taitague, Chris Duenas, Joanne Brown, and Tony Ada — walked out in protest...

pncguam.com

Senators discuss war claims legislative error

The Legislature resumed session Wednesday but did not discuss Bill 217-36, introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje to correct the error contained in Bill 130-36, the Guam World War Two Reconciliation Act of 2021. Instead, the senators discussed the process by which bills are engrossed and how the error in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pncguam.com

Legalities complicate war claims bill error issue

Legal issues have now been added to the war claims bill error issue which is further complicating the problem. Senator Chris Duenas, the Republican Minority Leader, said he wants a decision from somebody who is an officer of the court saying whether or not this law was actually legally passed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pncguam.com

Corrected war claims bill passes

Bill 217-36, introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje to correct the error contained in Bill 130-36, the Guam World War Two Reconciliation Act of 2021, was passed by the Legislature Friday afternoon. The measure was passed with 10 yes votes. There were two no votes and three excused absences. Those who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Newstalk K57#Republicans
pncguam.com

Public shares personal stories in support of RECA bills

Resolution No. 178-36 (LS), in support of the passage of S. 2798 and H. 5338 in Congress, received its public hearing yesterday with members of the Pacific Association of Radiation Survivors (PARS), among others lending their support through both written and oral testimony. Resolution 178-36 (LS) has received bipartisan and unanimous support from its sponsor Speaker Therese Terlaje and all other members of the 36th Guam Legislature signed on as co-sponsors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
