Catholic schools have reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for the period of Oct. 22 to 4:30 p.m. today, Oct. 29, 2021. Nine are students. One is an employee. Saint Francis reported that three students have tested positive for the virus. Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School and Santa Barbara Catholic School each have two positive students while Academy of Our Lady of Guam and Dominican Child Development Center each have one. The employee is from Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery and Kindergarten.

