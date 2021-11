EAST LANSING – It’s the biggest game of the season for Michigan State, which appears to have some key players available again and notable ones out. Backup quarterback Anthony Russo and offensive lineman Matt Carrick were among those not dressed during warmups for the No. 8 Spartans (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) for Saturday’s game (noon, FOX) against No. 6 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in East Lansing. Defensive end Drew Beesley, defensive tackle Jalen Hunt and running back Elijah Collins were among those in uniform after missing multiple games.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO