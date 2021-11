EAST LANSING, MI -- As the camera’s soared overhead, the crowd cheered and jeered. Some Michigan fans. Others Michigan State. Hundreds gathered to try to get their face -- or more so, their creative and humorous signs -- on the nationally televised College GameDay, which was set up just outside of Spartan Stadium filming on Saturday, Oct. 30 in East Lansing.

