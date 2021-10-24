Tackling gas collection over the next decade

Oil prices have regularly closed above $80 per barrel of late, something that hadn’t happened since 2014. They’ve more than doubled in the past year and are a far cry from the doldrums of last spring. High oil prices ripple through the economy. More than half of the cost of gasoline is directly determined by oil prices, and most manufacturing and distribution involves some use of derivative fuels. Consumers are paying higher prices both directly at the pump and indirectly through other products.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO