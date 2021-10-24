CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Tackling gas collection over the next decade

By Jacob Notermann
KFYR-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s energy leaders are worried for the long-term preparedness for handling natural gas, and are seeking federal dollars to fund solutions before it becomes a problem. The...

