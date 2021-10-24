Vanessa Bryant claims she's been harassed with photos of crash that killed Kobe

After the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, his widow, repeatedly received disturbing images on social media of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA Hall of Famer and their 13-year-old daughter Giana, according to a lawsuit.

Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County, as the images of the crash, which claimed nine lives in total, are alleged to have been leaked by county employees. Bryant filed the lawsuit last year against the county and several of its agencies, NBC News reported.

The suit alleges invasion of privacy as Bryant reported experiencing "severe emotional distress" following the trauma of losing her husband and daughter.

It is reported in the lawsuit that firefighters and sheriff's deputies shared photographs of Kobe Bryant's body with a bartender and passed around "gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches.

Los Angeles County is asking for psychiatric evaluations of Bryant to determine whether they truly suffered emotional distress.

In the court filing, Bryant's attorneys argued that the evaluations would be "cruel," while the county says they are "a routine part of the discovery process."

"Nothing compares. Nothing's close to this. I lost my husband and child. That was the worst thing imaginable," she said in the deposition recorded virtually this month.

Bryant revealed more information about the day she lost her child and husband during the virtual deposition. However, she continued to pause as she fought to regain her composure, holding her hand up to the computer screen to block disturbing images of the crash site.

"I do not want my little girls or I to ever have to see their remains in that matter," Bryant said. "Nor do I think it's right that the photographs were taken in the first place, because it's already tough enough that I have to experience this heartache and this loss. But now, to live the rest of my life having to fear those photographs surfacing is something that I have to deal with every single day."

Bryant shared that on the day of the accident in 2020, she had been delivered the news of her loved ones' deaths personally by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

According to her deposition, Bryant pleaded with Villanueva to ensure that no one would photograph the scene. Court documents say that he reassured her the area was secured.

Villanueva asked if he could do anything for her, she responded, "And I said: 'If you can't bring my husband and baby back, please make sure that no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area,'" Bryant said. "And he said: 'I will.' And I said: 'No, I need you to get on the phone right now, and I need you to make sure you secure the area.'"

Villanueva confirmed over the phone after talking with Bryant, NBC News reported.

Now the case will continue as the courts decide how to proceed with the request for Bryant to receive a psychiatric evaluation.

Bryant continues to struggle to understand how this could happen and how the photos could have been released.

"I just don't understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement," Bryant said in her deposition." "I want accountability."