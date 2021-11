Adversity continues for him in his second season, but Tua Tagovailoa is a different breed. He missed three games because of fractured ribs and is in the middle of trade rumors again. Reports have surfaced on the Dolphins and Texans wanting to have a deal finalized on Deshaun Watson. Miami is in “win now” mode, but Tagovailoa still believes he’s their quarterback. He’s been recovering from physical pain, but the native Hawaiian is not dwelling on the noise.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO