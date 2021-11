That’s a rather special friendship right there to be certain since the Funko Pop of both men puts their Jurassic Park characters into perspective quite nicely as the Ian Malcolm Funko has been a big hit since it arrived, and while the Alan Grant Funko might not be quite as popular, together the duo is a must for any collector. As two of the actors that kicked off the whole Jurassic Park idea, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum have been friends for quite a while, and in order to celebrate Goldblum’s birthday, Neill posted this picture of the two of them standing in front of Neill’s mantle with their iconic images in the background. It’s easy to say that a lot of people that star in blockbuster movies might form lasting friendships and get along with each other over the years as they stay in touch. But to have the likeness of your costar on your mantle, that’s a special and touching kind of remembrance that means a little something extra. Plus, having your costar’s likeness in this fashion is, well, hilarious and definitely telling.

