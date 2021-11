Dragon Ball Super has seen Videl taking on a role as the mother of Pan, putting aside her fighting days from Dragon Ball Z, and one Cosplayer has revisited the high school days of the daughter of Mr. Satan who would eventually find the love of her life in Gohan. While Videl has never been able to transform into a Super Saiyan or harness the technique known as Ultra Instinct, she held her own in some of the battles she encountered, especially when she was patrolling the streets with her future husband as the superhero, The Great Saiyaman 2.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO