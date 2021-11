Adams caught six receptions on seven targets for 76 yards and one touchdown against Washington on Sunday. Adams was automatic with his seven targets, though the usage against Washington was light by his usual standards. It's possible that the Packers held back some of their punches with their Week 8 matchup in Arizona on Thursday in mind, and in any case they'll likely need to call on Adams for more targets as they try to keep pace with Kyler Murray on the other side. Unlike against Washington, Aaron Rodgers is a good bet to throw more than 35 pass attempts against Arizona, and Adams is a good bet to claim a higher share of the targets than he did Sunday.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO