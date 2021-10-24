CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Blowout of Jets makes Patriots' optimism a bit more believable

By Andy Hart
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHiob_0cbNfPvR00

Boy did they need that.

Finally the Patriots got a win at Gillette Stadium.

Finally New England blew out a supposedly inferior opponent.

Finally there might be a sliver of hope and reason to believe the optimism that’s been sold by players and coaches alike for weeks in Foxborough.

Sunday’s 54-13 beatdown of the Jets – a team Richard Seymour called New England’s “homecoming” opponent during his halftime Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony – was exactly what the football doctors ordered for Bill Belichick’s team that had seemingly been in a bit of a flawed funk for the first six weeks of 2021.

Obviously, it’s just the Jets. And a Jets team that lost rookie starting quarterback Zach Wilson to a knee injury in the second quarter.

But it’s more than the Patriots were able to accomplish the first time around against New York, even with Wilson throwing four picks. It’s way more than New England did in Week 1 against a Dolphins team that still only has that one win on the season. More than came from a trip to Houston for a too-close win over the terrible Texans.

“We all needed that one. Everybody as a collective, all of Pats Nation including us,” Brandon Bolden declared after catching six balls for 79 yards including a 15-yard touchdown.

“I think everybody needed a game like this,” Matt Judon echoed after leading a defense that took the ball away from the Jets three times. “The locker room was happy. I think, honestly, we just needed to win at home. Our first win of the season at home. We just needed to do that. We kind of need to win all our games. We want to win all our games. But a game like this, hopefully it has a snowball effect and everybody can get confidence through a game like this and it carries on through the rest of the season.”

There’s the question. Is Sunday’s well-rounded breakout win a sign of things to come or simply an autumn aberration at home against a terrible opponent?

For one day, it almost doesn’t matter. Believing is easier when you are seeing, right?

It’s also a question that absolutely can’t be answered right now. It’s one for down the road. In L.A. Or against the Browns, Titans and Bills.

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. You have to crawl before you can walk. To get out of a hole you first need to stop digging. Pick whatever motivational, get-your-ass together cliché you want, the Patriots needed this win that could be a potential first step on the run that internally seems to be almost expected.

“It was great. I think we got a little flavor of if we do everything right throughout the week and practice well and do our job in the game it kind of translates over,” Mac Jones said of his first 300-yard passing day, one that included multiple touchdown passes for the second straight week and third time in four games. “You just play together as a unit, as an offense and then special teams played well, really good, and the defense played good. It’s all three phases. That’s what happens when you do that. I mean we’re not satisfied. We have plenty of games left and we’re excited we finally kind of saw a little bit of our result that was good. We just have to stick to the formula and stick to the process.”

This week, New England now sitting at 3-4 on the season, it feels easier to buy the optimistic narrative about the close losses over the last month plus. That a fumble and a doinked field goal in the rain are the difference between current reality and a 5-2 record that would be good for first place in the AFC East.

It’s at least a little bit more believable to think the Patriots could go on a run in the coming weeks to not only get above .500 but make the final couple months of the season meaningful and interesting, whether they result in a still-unlikely trip to the postseason or not.

While a number of players acknowledged the need for the type of win they got over the Jets and the confidence boost that it might provide, Belichick didn’t necessarily believe in the importance of it beyond the obvious.

“I don’t think we lack confidence,” Belichick said.

OK, Bill, in the present tense that’s true. After demoralizing the Jets rather than settling for some type of moral victory the Patriots are feeling good. Putting up 54 points and 550-plus yards against a division rival tends to do that for a team. But it wasn’t quite as true after last week’s overtime loss to the Cowboys that had Judon noting things had to change swiftly or it would “get ugly real fast.”

They did change. The Patriots destroyed the visiting Jets the way they were supposed to after what was described as a good week of work and practice driven, at least to some degree, by the taste of ongoing, disappointing losing.

Now it’s about using the results against New York as a springboard, as a turning point in the season. To turn the taste of effective, complementary play and victory into consistency and consistent winning.

“We’re confident in the guys in this building. If we keep working hard and doing our jobs and keep moving forward with a positive outlook we really believe we can turn this season around,” Harris said. “This is what we needed. We knew coming into this game we needed to come out on top. Whatever it took we were willing to come in here and do it. We knew the importance of this game. We knew the importance of this week. At the end of the day we just wanted to go 1-0 this week. The past is behind us. At this point our focus is just to go 1-0 every single week.”

Regardless of the opponent, that mentality got off to a near-perfect start against the Jets. How much is that worth?

Let’s reconvene right here in about a week to try to actually answer that question.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
NFL
New York Post

The NFL world is starting to notice Bill Belichick’s biggest flaw

Bill Belichick has been among the most forward-thinking head coaches in the NFL over the span of his Hall of Fame career. Until now, apparently. As analytics takes on an increasingly important role in teams’ decision-making, Belichick has suddenly become the most conservative coach in the league. Per the Boston Globe, there have been seven instances throughout the season when Belichick has opted not to go for it on fourth down when analytics said to do so. They have only gone for it on fourth down three times this season — two in garbage time late in the Patriots’ 28-13 loss to the Saints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#The Jets#Titans#American Football#Texans#Pats Nation
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots In Locker Room After Blowout Of Jets

Two unheralded Patriots players earned atta-boys from Bill Belichick after New England wiped the floor with the New York Jets on Sunday. Belichick’s postgame locker room address, as seen in a team-produced behind-the-scenes video released Monday, featured individual shoutouts to fullback Jakob Johnson and special teamer Cody Davis. The typically...
NFL
CBS Boston

What Positions Should Patriots Look To Improve Ahead Of NFL Trade Deadline?

BOSTON (CBS) — Following a convincing road win over the Chargers on Sunday, the New England Patriots are 4-4 on the season and right back in the playoff picture. And after two straight wins, there is a feeling that this team is now very much worth improving ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Patriots have no shortage of needs, but before they snagged their first quality win over a quality opponent (Read: an opponent that isn’t led by a rookie quarterback), there was no real reason to think that they should address those areas. But the arrow is now pointing...
NFL
New York Post

Robert Saleh had his ‘welcome to the Jets’ moment in blowout Patriots loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Jets got destroyed on Sunday, 54-13, by the Patriots and now must pick up the pieces at 1-5 without injured quarterback Zach Wilson. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game:. 1. NFL coaches are very proud, confident people. They would not have reached the...
NFL
Patriots.com

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

JETS: Roster - Depth Chart - Stats - Roster Flip Card (PDF) The New England Patriots will return to AFC East Division play this week when they host the New York Jets. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 25-6, in the first meeting between the two teams on Sept. 19 at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots extended their streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets with the victory. That streak is tied for the second-longest winning streak in team history. The Patriots beat Buffalo 15 straight times from 2003 through 2010 and also own an 11-game winning streak against Buffalo.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Sunday Patriots Notes: The Jets want to make Mac Jones beat them

The seventh Sunday of the NFL’s 2021 season has arrived, and there is a lot going on around the New England Patriots and the rest of the league. Let’s use this forum right here to go through some of the stories that have emerged over the last few days: time for our Sunday Patriots Notes.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy