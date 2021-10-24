Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
A crew member says she has raised safety concerns in the past about the assistant director who authorities say unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin the prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a film set.
The gun was one of three that the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, had set on a cart outside the wooden structure where a scene was being acted, according to the records. It was unclear how many rounds were fired. No immediate charges were filed, and sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said...
The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
The ‘Rust’ script supervisor reportedly placed the emergency call and asked for ‘help immediately’ after Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun that killed 1 person. New details are unfolding from the accidental shooting incident that left one person dead on the set of Rust in New Mexico. Alec Baldwin,...
The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy.
David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident.
In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role.
"Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
A camera operator told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set of the film “Rust” before the actor shot and killed a cinematographer with a gun he’d been told was safe to use, court records show.
The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun on the set of "Rust" had been previously fired from a separate project after another incident with a prop firearm. On Thursday, Baldwin discharged a firearm while rehearsing a scene for the western-genre film, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is facing backlash for her alleged involvement in the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6 and comments she made about actor Alec Baldwin in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the film "Rust." Boebert has vehemently denied her involvement in the Jan. 6...
Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
Hannah Gutierrez Reed stood her ground to refuse some rumors regarding the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin due to which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life. According to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, the armorer on the set of “Rust” Gutierrez Reed, who was delegated with the responsibility for the protection and tackling of firearms on the set, is an important center of the inspection about the death of Hutchins.
David Halls, the assistant director on the film “Rust,” is speaking out regarding the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls — who handed producer and star Alec Baldwin the gun that discharged on Oct. 21, according to a police affidavit — said he hopes the incident causes the film industry to “reevaluate its values and practices.”
The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
The husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin with a prop gun on the set of the Western film "Rust" on Thursday, is speaking out on social media for the first time. "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy...
Images of a distraught Alec Baldwin — who tragically killed a cinematographer with a movie prop gun — evoked memories of an actor who remained haunted for the rest of his life after fatally shooting Brandon Lee with a firearm he believed was loaded with blanks. The 28-year-old son of...
Authorities have said they recovered loose and boxed ammunition while investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.According to an inventory of seized items that was made public on Monday (25 October), these included “two boxes of ammo”, “loose ammo and boxes”, and a “fanny pack with ammo”. Officers also found three revolvers and loose casings.Investigating officers did not specify what kind of ammunition was recovered from the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, or whether it included live bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.Even as more details around the tragedy emerge, it is...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties.
Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years.
Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds.
Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza.
Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets.
“It’s so sad,” Howell...
