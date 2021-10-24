Jets coach Robert Saleh following blow-out loss to Patriots: 'They punched us in the freaking mouth'

FOXBOROUGH -- Jets coach Robert Saleh told it like it was following the blow-out 54-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

"Top down. Starts with coaching all the way down," he said to reporters. "Obviously we’ve got to be better. They punched us in the freaking mouth and scored points, so credit to them. That's it. I mean, I've been in part of some of those in my life. They just don't feel good."

The 54 points were the most scored by the Patriots since Nov. 3, 2013 when they scored 55 against the Steelers.

"This is the NFL. You give up 50 points, it's embarrassing," Saleh said. "I don't think I've had this feeling after a game since 2017 against Dallas. A helpless feeling where you're just watching, you're trying to figure something out. I'll be honest. We talk about adversity. Everyone was asking. You can chalk this one up, it's here. This is from coaches all the way down. NFL doesn't really give a flying [expletive] - excuse my language - in terms of scheduling. We got to line up the next week and for the 11 or 12, whatever we got left. I know we got the right men in that locker room. I know we got the right people in that locker room. I know we'll come back strong. But we got to get it going."

The Jets are now 1-5 on the year and have fallen to the Patriots 12 straight times.