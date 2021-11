The Miami Dolphins suffered their seventh consecutive loss, 26-11 against the Buffalo Bills. They fell to 1-7 on the season. Even though Miami did lose their seventh game in a row, this is probably the best game that they played all season and there are some positive takeaways from their loss. Their defense finally stepped up after being brutal throughout the season. Their offense unfortunately didn’t show up once again, but this is to be expected when you have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. There are certainly a lot of different ways the Dolphins can improve, but at least they competed against one of the best teams in the NFL.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO