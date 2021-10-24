CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Replanting efforts continue in Lincoln National Forest

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGJcr_0cbNepiQ00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Reforestation efforts continue along the Lincoln National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service started replanting along the Scott Able Fire and Little Bear Fire scars over the last several years.

Story Continues Below

Officials say the area has not seen any regrowth after a forest fire 20 years ago because seed sources were burned. Now, they have added several new tree seeds to the area in the hopes of jump-starting growth again.

“There really is [sic] no trees left in this area after the Scott Abel Fire. So this area was specifically chosen because of that because there wasn’t going to be any natural seedlings that were going to be able to sprout from a nearby tree,” says

The forest service says they hope to build back the southwestern white pine tree that was dramatically reduced because of a rust fungus back in the 70s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Cibola National Forest set to start prescribed fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a prescribed burn scheduled in Cibola National Forest. Fire managers are expected to burn 300 acres on Baney Unit 7 on the Magdalena Ranger District in the northwest part of the San Mateo Mountains approximately 25 miles southwest of Magdalena. Forest Service officials say it’s set to begin on Wednesday, […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

ABQ BioPark’s John the Saltwater Crocodile dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark says John the Saltwater Crocodile died this week. The 1,100-pound reptile broke his jaw over the summer and three steel plates were installed in his mouth to fix it. Last month, he underwent follow-up surgery and John never fully recovered. Zookeepers aren’t sure about John’s exact age […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Town of Bernalillo could get boat dock along river

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s rare you see any development on the river in the Albuquerque area but now there’s a move to build a boating and canoeing area along the Rio Grande. The Outdoor Recreation Department within the Economic Development Department released the awardees of the grant that would develop a new outdoor development. In […]
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Around 784,000 visitors attended Balloon Fiesta this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The numbers are in despite seeing fewer guests this year, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta organizers say they’re happy with the turnout. Especially since last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. “I was thinking that we might come in at an about 20% reduction to years past. So to come in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Lincoln, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Hazardous waste event in Santa Fe this weekend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a drive-thru event for household hazardous waste collection on Saturday. the event will be on Saturday, November 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station. People participating will be able to stay in their vehicle while staff […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe begins decorating Plaza for holidays

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas is coming a month early to Santa Fe. The city’s Park Division Department started decorating the Plaza on Monday. Staff is installing thousands of decorative lights, garlands and farolitos. Designated areas will be closed off and barricades will be up for safety until the decorating is finished. They expect to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque expanding plastic bag ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time to dig out your reusable shopping bags. The City of Albuquerque is expanding its plastic bag ban. Starting next month, those thicker plastic bags that many stores started using when the ban first took effect last year, will also be prohibited. The ban does not impact restaurants or fast food venues […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: Election Day 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first Tuesday in November which marks Election Day in New Mexico. A handful of Albuquerque’s big races are the focus of this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast. Hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are joined by UNM Political Science Professor and KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#A Forest#The U S Forest Service#The Scott Abel Fire#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

UNM hopes to create tribute to Rudolfo Anaya in library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is looking to honor a prominent New Mexico writer in one of its libraries. UNM wants to create a tribute to Rudolfo Anaya in the Zimmerman Library, somewhere he spent a lot of time working on his research and writings. He’s considered one of the founders of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Weekly block parties kick off in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new initiative kicked off in the International District Saturday. The city hosted its first community block party at Wilson Park. Several departments from the city were there providing resources like emergency rental assistance and SNAP benefits. A representative KRQE spoke to says the block party is meant to get people involved […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash flips pickup truck at Lead Ave., Stanford Dr.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders were on the scene of yet another crash in the Lead-Coal corridor on Monday night. The crash left a pickup truck upside down. Just a half a block to the east, a memorial to a driver who died along the stretch a couple of weeks ago can be seen. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
NWS
KRQE News 13

Threat that evacuated Wilson Stadium remains under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There are still more questions than answers regarding the alleged threat that led to Thursday’s evacuation of a high school football game. The evacuation resulted in the teams heading to the locker rooms and fans being told to leave Wilson Field. Police say Albuquerque Public Schools notified them of a credible shooting threat […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS: Shooting threat that forced Wilson Stadium evacuation not credible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says the shooting threat that prompted an evacuation at Wilson Stadium last week was not credible. The game between Manzano and Sandia High was in the second quarter last Thursday when the Albuquerque Police Department announced it had received a ‘credible shooting threat.’ The teams ran to the locker […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 minor earthquakes reported in northern New Mexico

CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) – Two minor earthquakes were reported in New Mexico on Sunday, Oct. 31. The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported about 14 miles north of Cimarron, New Mexico around 8:11 p.m. while a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 13 miles northeast of Ute Park around 9:09 p.m. […]
CIMARRON, NM
KRQE News 13

New mural highlights city leadership from 1706 to now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new mural highlighting the history of city leadership. It’s called ‘Alcaldes to Mayors: A History of Leadership in Albuquerque‘ and is meant to tell the broader story of leadership throughout the city. The mural on the 11th floor of City Hall displays the history of who has led the city […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: City’s youth programs back to pre-pandemic levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s youth programming has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The city’s State of the Summer report found that more than 30,000 kids participated in programs over the summer, as the city brought back in-person programs with continued COVID-19 safety measures. That number is up nearly 30% from 2020, and even […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS hires 70 people to help with labor shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says it hired 70 people to help with the district’s labor shortage. The new hires include teachers, food workers, bus drivers, custodians and educational assistants. The district is planning on holding a career fair on Wednesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Mexico Workforce […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Aerosol can likely cause of Saturday morning “boom”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police believe a large boom heard Saturday morning was an aerosol can that may have exploded in northeast Albuquerque. A man called police around 8:00 a.m. saying he heard the noise and saw debris and smoke near Carlisle and Claremont. Police evacuated several businesses nearby as a precaution. The bomb squad says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

3K+
Followers
819
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy