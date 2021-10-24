CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Century-old Harlem church struggling to survive

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace Congregational used to welcome the likes of Duke Ellington and...

Shelby Reporter

The Church at Old Town providing hope through the holidays

HELENA – As soon as the temperature drops to a cool, crisp Fall, we are thrown into the holiday season. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas rush by in a blur of festivities that lasts for three months, but feels like three minutes. While the holidays are a joyous occasion for some, it can be an often chaotic, stressful and even depressing time for others. The team at The Church at Old Town (TCAOT) in Helena is well aware of this fact, and they are more than happy to help the community with all holiday emotions.
HELENA, AL
vineyardgazette.com

Old Whaling Church Gets a New Coat of Paint

Since 1843, the Old Whaling Church, with its familiar white exterior, six grand columns and regal clock tower, has stood watch over Edgartown’s Main street. From the clapboards to the white spires topped with gold-leaf acanthus leaves, the historic church on Edgartown’s Main street is getting a fresh coat of paint.
EDGARTOWN, MA
myeasternshoremd.com

Old Wye Church celebrates 300 years

WYE MILLS — Old Wye Church in Wye Mills marked its 300th anniversary on Oct. 17 with a Sunday of Colonial devotion and celebration. The festivities began before the 11 o’clock service, when arriving parishioners and guests, many in 18th century dress, were treated on the terrace outside the church to cups of Maryland red crab soup and an address by the “acid but able” Rev. Christopher Wilkinson (actually Warren Tewes of Queenstown), rector of Old Wye when it first opened in 1721. Wilkinson delivered an account of his career in service to the church in England and America, mentioning several difficulties but ending by expressing his satisfaction at having been buried under the church altar.
WYE MILLS, MD
Duke Ellington
Marian Anderson
Times-Union Newspaper

‘Old Rugged Cross’ Renovators Give History Of Church, Hymn

WINONA LAKE – Robert Shaffer said he can’t answer the question of what got him and wife Molly interested in the restoration of the “Old Rugged Cross Church” in Pokagon, Mich., other than to say the couple had a desire to get it done. “I’ve never been discouraged, 21 years....
WINONA LAKE, IN
xpn.org

St. Mary’s Church: Half a century of music

What do the late Canadian folk singer Stan Rogers, venerated jazz explorers The Sun Ra Arkestra, Philadelphia’s Buddhist hardcore punk band Ruin, singer songwriter Janis Ian, magicians Penn & Teller, and ambient duo Stars of the Lid have in common? Over the past half century they have all performed at St. Mary’s Church at 3916 Locust Walk in West Philadelphia.
Shelby Reporter

The Church at Old Town holds successful first Fall Fest

HELENA – The Church at Old Town made it clear from their beginning that they wanted to make relationships with the community a priority. They proved that statement at their first ever Fall Fest on Sunday, Oct. 24. The event provided members of the community with classic fall activities while...
HELENA, AL
WCVB

Crypt visit, ghost story in Boston's Old North Church

BOSTON — Deep underneath Boston's Old North Chruch rest the souls of about 1,100 people, some of whom were interred there in the 1700s. The crypt beneath the church contains 37 tombs and will soon undergo a major restoration effort. Before the work could begin, teams had to open one of the tombs to examine its structural integrity.
BOSTON, MA
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: Great Church Fights

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column By Michael J. Brooks He became a good friend after a mutual friend introduced us. Once, he told me his greatest struggle as a pastor. “Every three or four years, the deacons come by and say, ‘The church isn’t growing. We think you should go,'” he said. “How […]
ALABASTER, AL
New York Post

Couple finds century-old lightbulb, baby shoe hidden in home

One man’s insulation is another man’s treasure. An Illinois couple’s home renovation led to the discovery of oddball antiques hidden in the walls, including a still-working, circa-1904 lightbulb, according to Jam Press. Emily and Ash Smith moved into the 134-year-old house in Belleville with their two kids in September 2017...
Shelby Reporter

The Church at Old Town set to premiere Fall Fest Oct. 24

HELENA – Helena’s Church at Old Town is inviting you to embrace all things fall. The church is hosting its premiere Fall Fest celebration on Sunday, Oct. 24. Head Pastor Josh Knierim said he and his colleagues at the church are very excited for the festival fun. “Fall is definitely...
HELENA, AL
utahstories.com

A Ghost Plays Piano in the Old Mormon Church in the Middle of Night

Graveyards are notoriously scary places, especially after dark, and the same is true of old church houses. Churches, despite being houses of God, can also attract opposing forces, making them concentrated gathering points for both good and evil. My first experience with the darker side of churches came right after...
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Thomas Meglioranza Sings Century Old Tunes at Howey Mansion

Thomas Meglioranza, accompanied by pianist Reiko Uchida, will sing a collection of American folk tunes from the early 20th century during a 7 p.m. Nov. 10 concert at Howey Mansion in Howey-in-the-Hills, and Thomas has been described as “one of America’s finest young baritones.”. The program will feature an assortment...
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL
CBS Baltimore

Former Students, Advocates Hope To Preserve Havre De Grace Colored School

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — In the early 1900s, there were fewer than 20 schools in Harford County that would educate Black children. A group of former students of the Havre de Grace Colored School is raising money to preserve the building so the history of the school can stand the test of time. Some remarkable names of the civil rights era walked these floors, like poet and activist Langston Hughes, who used to frequent this school in Havre de Grace to speak to parents of the children who attended this school and read his poetry aloud. Up until 1965, Black...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
stardem.com

Old Wye Church celebrates 300 years

