Century-old Harlem church struggling to survive

WYE MILLS — Old Wye Church in Wye Mills marked its 300th anniversary on Oct. 17 with a Sunday of Colonial devotion and celebration. The festivities began before the 11 o’clock service, when arriving parishioners and guests, many in 18th century dress, were treated on the terrace outside the church to cups of Maryland red crab soup and an address by the “acid but able” Rev. Christopher Wilkinson (actually Warren Tewes of Queenstown), rector of Old Wye when it first opened in 1721. Wilkinson delivered an account of his career in service to the church in England and America, mentioning several difficulties but ending by expressing his satisfaction at having been buried under the church altar.
