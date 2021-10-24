Century-old Harlem church struggling to survive

HELENA – As soon as the temperature drops to a cool, crisp Fall, we are thrown into the holiday season. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas rush by in a blur of festivities that lasts for three months, but feels like three minutes. While the holidays are a joyous occasion for some, it can be an often chaotic, stressful and even depressing time for others. The team at The Church at Old Town (TCAOT) in Helena is well aware of this fact, and they are more than happy to help the community with all holiday emotions.

HELENA, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO