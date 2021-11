The Last Kingdom Season 5: Has Netflix Renewed The Show? Canceled?. Has Netflix confirmed the renewed show or canceled?. The Last Kingdom Season 4 was aired last month. After the immediate ending season 4, the audience is waiting for The Last Kingdom Season 5. As season 4 was good enough but in the end, it has left some unanswered questions that will be fulfilled in The Last Kingdom Season 5. Still, there is no plan for watching The Last Kingdom Season 5 on Netflix because it is obvious that Netflix takes 3 months to plan the next renewal show. After the success of The Last Kingdom Season 4, directors of the show get to make The Last Kingdom Season 5 very soon.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO