Public Safety

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller hit with more felony charges after alleged September bar fight

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKhGa_0cbNe2zQ00

Just a few days before he was arrested for felony domestic violence in September, Jason Miller allegedly was involved in a bar fight.

While Miller wasn’t arrested in the alleged incident after police arrived and the situation already had been diffused and the parties declined to press charges. But a man reportedly wound up with broken ribs – and now Miller has been charged with two felonies for assault and battery, according to a report from TMZ.

It’s just the latest bit of trouble for “Mayhem” Miller, a former UFC and Strikeforce fighter whose rap sheet is littered with incidents after his fighting career ended.

According to TMZ, Miller broke a man’s ribs in the fight. And while the alleged victim initially didn’t file a police report, he relented after his hospital visit. So police charged Miller with felony assault and felony battery.

Just a few days after the alleged bar brawl, Miller was arrested for felony domestic violence and was held on bail of $1.385 million.

According to the report, a woman called police, who responded to the call in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. When they arrived, they found the caller exhibiting signs of physical trauma around her face and neck.

When Miller didn’t cooperate with responding officers, the report says, it led to a struggle. After he was Tasered, Miller was handcuffed, taken to a hospital to be checked on, then booked.

It’s not the first time one of Miller’s run-ins with the law has involved domestic violence.

In May, Miller was sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years probation for felony vandalism and attempted grand theft. At the time, he already had been in jail awaiting a sentencing hearing.

In July 2019, he was given a yearlong sentence after he pleaded guilty to felony vandalism and misdemeanor violation of a protective order against him. At that time, he again already was in jail for a separate vandalism charge.

He was charged with vandalism in 2018.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was given a four-year suspended sentence, plus three years probation.

His rap sheet includes other arrests for vandalism, a DUI, alleged assault of police officers, protective order violations, battery and trespassing.

In 2011, he was charged with assault and false imprisonment when he kept his sister in a headlock at a party and wouldn’t let go. In 2014, he live-tweeted a standoff with a SWAT team outside his house when it arrived for a domestic violence warrant.

Miller ended his fighting career in 2016 with a 28-10 record. He returned from a four-year retirement to fight at Venator FC 3 in Italy and was submitted in the second round.

His UFC tenure included three fights, all losses – a TKO loss to Michael Bisping after coaching opposite him on Season 14 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” and a decision loss to C.B. Dollaway at UFC 146, and a decision loss to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 52 in 2005.

His resume includes fights with Chael Sonnen, Tim Kennedy, Frank Trigg, Ronaldo Souza and Jake Shields – all losses. But he has key wins over Kennedy, Robbie Lawler and Denis Kang.

