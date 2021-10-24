CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5EOc_0cbNdo7800

(AP) – British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out .

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

New COVID-19 subvariant is spreading in UK: What we know

Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6.

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran’s official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also tests positive for COVID-19

Days after the announcement of his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, has caught the infectious disease too. The singer told Daily Mail that he is isolating with Lrya, away from his wife Cherry, who has returned a negative test. “I’m self-isolating with my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ed Sheeran is rooting for Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly after perfect Halloween tango

Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s rooting for EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The British musician, who just released a new album, = (Equals), appeared on BBC Breakfast where he was asked about the celebrity dance competition.Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice made history last weekend after scoring a perfect 40 in week six for their Halloween-themed tango, which they performed to Sheeran’s single “Shivers”. It is the earliest week that a top score has been achieved on the show. Asked on BBC Breakfast if he knew he had “written the perfect...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
The Hollywood Reporter

Ed Sheeran on ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo: Backlash “Muddied My Joy”

Ed Sheeran appearing in a small cameo on Game of Thrones was meant to be a surprise for a dear friend. It ended with him getting mercilessly roasted by fans. The Grammy-winning singer (and occasional actor) dropped by the Armchair Expert podcast for Monday’s episode where he talked about how fun it was to appear in the HBO cultural staple series — and the daggers afterward. “It was great,” he said of the day’s shoot. Not so great, the reaction to his cameo. “I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it,” he admitted. Sheeran explained to hosts...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#British#Nbc
TVLine

SNL: Jonathan Majors (With Musical Guest Taylor Swift), Simu Liu to Host

Saturday Night Live has lined up a pair of Marvel stars. Jonathan Majors — who appeared in Disney+’s Loki series and plays Kang The Conqueror in the forthcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — will make his hosting debut on Nov. 13, TVLine has learned. The Lovecraft Country actor will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, who returns to perform for the fifth time in support of the release of “RED (Taylor’s Version)” (coming out Nov. 12). Meanwhile, Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (which hits Disney+ on Nov. 12), will take on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
WGNO

WGNO

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy