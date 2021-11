BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices in Massachusetts are the highest they’ve been in seven years. According to AAA, the average price per gallon jumped 9 cents last week up to $3.27. And as of Tuesday, the cost has gone up another 2 cents to $3.29 for regular unleaded. AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire told CBSN Boston in an interview “these are gas prices that are much higher than what we’ve been accustomed to.” The main factor behind the surge is the price of crude oil which has reached $83 a barrel, Maguire said. More than half the cost of a gallon of gas...

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO