Hamlet, NC

Post 49 to host pro style baseball workout in December

By Kyle Pillar
 9 days ago
ROSports File Photo: Coach Chip Gordon (left) has organized a pro style workout for local high school players.

HAMLET — The Hamlet Post 49 baseball program will hold a pro style workout for area players in early December.

Head coach Chip Gordon, who helped revitalize the Post 49 team this past summer after nearly a decade and a half of not playing, said current 11th and 12th graders from regional high schools are invited to participate.

The workout will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Memorial Park in Hamlet, and will begin at 10 a.m.

Gordon said that the workout is open to players from Anson, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Marlboro County, Pinecrest, Richmond Senior, Scotland, Southern Lee and Union Pines high schools.

Players can expect to “go through a full pro style workout” at their main positions, and will do so in front of coaches and recruiters from nine colleges.

Confirmed schools that will be in attendance are Caldwell Community College, Catawba Valley Community College, Cleveland Community College, Methodist University, North Carolina Wesleyan College, St. Andrews University, Surry Community College, UNC Pembroke and Wake Technical Community College.

Gordon noted that there are “several more” college programs that could be added to the list prior to the workout.

“Post 49 is putting on this pro style workout to provide an opportunity for young athletes in our area to be seen by college coaches,” Gordon said. “Our program’s whole goal is to help get players to the next level, and we’re just trying to do our part.

“I think this workout will be a great chance for local athletes to better themselves and we’re looking forward to it being a success.”

The winter workout is not affiliated with players making or not making the Post 49 team next summer, Gordon explained.

Players who are interested need to contact Gordon via email (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) or text message (910) 995-2496 with their name, school, graduation year and position(s).

