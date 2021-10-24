City of Fairborn searching for this year’s community Christmas tree

Christmas trees ("JAKKAPAN JABJAINAI"/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is searching for its 2021 Community Christmas Tree for the for the Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting.

The city says the tree should be at least 25 feet tall and must be located within the City limits.

“City staff evaluates all potential tree donations before selecting the Community Christmas tree. Once the tree is selected, staff will remove the tree and root ball, then will put down seed,” the city said in a social media post.

The tree will be decorated for the holiday season and lit up during the parade on Friday, December 3rd beginning at 6:00 p.m., according to the post.

A sign indicating the tree donor will also be displayed with the tree.

The deadline to submit a tree for consideration is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 5th.

Fairborn Residents interested in donating a tree (fir, spruce, pine, or any variety of evergreen) should call 937-754-3030 or E-mail parks@fairbornoh.gov.

Those her are interested are asked to provide their name, address, the approximate height of the tree, and location of the tree in the yard.

Trees around hanging wires and inside fences will not be considered, the city said.

